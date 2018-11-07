Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz, Golden Tate connection needs to happen fast

Getty Images

One of the biggest items on the to-do list for the Eagles right now is integrating wide receiver Golden Tate into their offense so that he can help their attempt to win another division title after going 4-4 in the first half of the season.

Success on that front will require Tate and quarterback Carson Wentz to form a strong connection in a limited window of time. It’s something that head coach Doug Pederson expects both players to spend extra time working on in the coming days in order to get on the same page as soon as possible.

“Well, it’s going to take a little time,” Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference. “They’re going to have to spend a little extra time either during or after practice and getting some extra throws possibly just to kind of get a feel. I think as a quarterback you’d want to do that, and same way with Golden. Matthew Stafford throws it probably a little differently than Carson does. So getting used to Carson is just something he’s going to have to do. But we’ve got to do it fast, like now. It’s going to take some time.”

Before Wednesday’s practice, Wentz said, via The Morning Call, that “it will be pretty cool to finally get out there today and kind of see how he moves and get to know him as a receiver and everything.” We’ll see how well the relationship has taken shape when the Eagles face the Cowboys on Sunday night.