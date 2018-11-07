Eagles expect Darren Sproles and Lane Johnson to play this week

Getty Images

Running back Darren Sproles‘ long absence from the Eagles lineup appears to be on the verge of ending.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference Wednesday that the team expects to have running back Darren Sproles on the practice field and in the lineup against the Cowboys on Sunday night. Sproles played in the season-opening win against the Falcons, but hurt his hamstring and has not returned to action.

Sproles tore his Achilles in the third game of the 2017 season, so the Eagles have played 20-of-21 without Sproles. That may mean some work to fit him back into the offense at the same point as they are trying to get wide receiver Golden Tate acclimated to his new surroundings.

Pederson also said that he expects right tackle Lane Johnson to play despite the MCL injury he suffered in the Week Eight win over the Jaguars in London. There’s less optimism about cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Jalen Mills. Pederson said Jones isn’t going to practice this week due to a hamstring issue and that Mills’ foot injury will be reevaluated later in the week.