Everson Griffen in a “very good spot now”

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings a couple of weeks ago after missing more than a month of the season to address mental health issues.

When Griffen returned, he said that those issues are “bigger than football” and would continue to be a focus as he resumed his career. On Tuesday, General Manager Rick Spielman said that Griffen has been diligent in that work and that he’s seen signs that it is paying off.

“Everson has done everything he’s been asked to do by the professional medical people he’s working with and beyond,” Spielman said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Everson is in a very good spot now. But it’s not OK today — it’s an ongoing thing. Everson is hellbent on being a success story. But I want to make sure as an organization we put all the pieces in place to make sure that he has the best chance of success.”

Griffen showed signs that his game is in a good place with 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits against the Lions. He’ll get back to work with the rest of the Vikings after this week’s bye.