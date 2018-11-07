Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys must find run game with “must-win” game looming

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott calls Sunday’s game against the Eagles a “must-win.” That should go without saying considering the Cowboys are a game behind the Eagles and two games behind Washington in the NFC East and have lost two in a row.

The Cowboys are running out of time on this season and perhaps on Jason Garrett’s career in Dallas.

“One hundred percent, it’s a must-win,” Elliott said. “Being a division game that makes it that much more important.

“We definitely have talked about it. Definitely talked about kind of just having that mentality. We got to go out there and win as many ball games as we can to get ourselves the opportunity to get in the playoffs.”

It’s a must-run game as well.

Although Elliott ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 680 yards, he had only 15 carries for 32 yards against Washington and 17 carries for 61 yards on Monday night against Tennessee. Elliott had just six touches in the second half against the Titans.

His only touch in the fourth quarter was a reception for no gain.

“We’ve got to get this run game going, point blank, period,” Elliott said. “We’ve got to get it going. We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to do that. It’s been inconsistent. I think we made some good strides last week early in the game, but still not where it needs to be. Still not at the level that it should be.”