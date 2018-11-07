Jack Conklin in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Titans beat the Cowboys on Monday night despite losing right tackle Jack Conklin in the first half of the game.

Conklin went to be evaluated for a concussion and head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Tuesday that Conklin is in the concussion protocol. It will take as long as it takes for him to get cleared, but the chances of that happening in time for Conklin to play this week would surely look better if it wasn’t a short week for Tennessee.

Dennis Kelly replaced Conklin against the Cowboys.

“I think Dennis is a very reliable tackle at both spots,” Vrabel said, via the Tennessean. “We look at him, really, as a starter. He started a lot of games here. He’s done a good job.”

Wide receivers Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor were also injured on Monday night. Vrabel indicated Sharpe is a better bet to face the Patriots.