Josh Allen to be limited in Bills practice, Derek Anderson still in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The first injury update of the week for the Bills quarterbacks looks a lot like the one that ended last week.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Wednesday press conference that rookie Josh Allen will take part in practice on a limited basis. Allen practiced last Friday for the first time since injuring his right elbow in Week Six and McDermott didn’t set any expectations for what kind of progress Allen will make this week.

“We haven’t seen any setbacks in his rehab but we’re going to take it one day at a time,” Allen said.

With a bye on tap for Week 11 and Allen out of action for an extended period of time, the Bills might have designs on getting the rookie ready for the Jaguars’ visit in Week 12. If that’s the case, it may mean Nathan Peterman will be leading the offense again against the Jets this week.

Derek Anderson will not take part in practice on Wednesday, which means he still remains at a relatively early stage of the concussion protocol after getting injured in Buffalo’s loss to the Patriots in Week Eight.