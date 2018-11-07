Josh Gordon exits Patriots’ injury report

Getty Images

For the first time since he joined the Patriots, receiver Josh Gordon did not appear on the team’s injury report.

The Patriots held only a walk-through, but it’s still a good sign for Gordon that his hamstring finally has fully healed.

Gordon has two 100-yard games in his past three games. He caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday night, giving him 13 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in the past three games.

Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon also exited the injury report with doctors having cleared him of a concussion.

The Patriots listed long snapper Joe Cardona (shoulder), receiver Julian Edelman (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), guard Shaq Mason (calf), running back Sony Michel (knee), receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) and defensive end John Simon (shoulder) as limited.