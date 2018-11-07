Kareem Hunt named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt grew up in the Cleveland area, so last week’s road game against the Browns was a homecoming for him.

He did all he could to make sure it was a happy one. Hunt ran 17 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns while also turning a short pass from Patrick Mahomes into a 50-yard score in the 37-21 Chiefs win.

Hunt has been named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that performance.

Hunt is not on pace to repeat as the league’s leading rusher, but he has already surpassed his rookie effort in one regard. The three scores against the Browns give Hunt 13 touchdowns on the season after he managed 11 while playing in every game last year.