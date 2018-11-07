Kevin Byard: I don’t want to be in doghouse over a celebration

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2018, 3:47 PM EST
Titans safety Kevin Byard‘s decision to dance on the star at midfield at AT&T Stadium after intercepting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday night led to Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones shoving him off the logo and Titans coach Mike Vrabel saying “that’s not what we want as an organization.”

Vrabel also said that he’d prefer to see Byard celebrate with his teammates and that he’d spoken to Byard about his feelings. On Wednesday, Byard said it was something he thought up to get his team “riled up” but that his conversation with Vrabel made it clear to him that he should go about things differently in the future.

“Some people loved it, some didn’t, but the main thing is the head coach didn’t like it, and that’s the most important thing,” Byard said, via the team’s website. “I am more concerned with the trust and the way my head coach and my teammates view me. Those guys know that I am not a selfish person, and I understand that act looked selfish and that’s why we had a talk about that. I don’t want to be in the doghouse, or end up in the doghouse over a celebration. But we’re good. We’re good.”

The last guy who used the midfield star at a Cowboys stadium for a stage made a habit of elaborate celebrations. Based on what Byard said Wednesday, it does not appear he’ll be using Terrell Owens as a muse in the future.

20 responses to “Kevin Byard: I don’t want to be in doghouse over a celebration

  1. You’re a selfish person and you had be smart enough to know that your coach, especially one of the Belichick tree or discipline, wouldn’t like it.

    Idiot.

    I’m ok with some amount of celebration, but standing on the home team logo at mid-field is a jerk move. Plus I believe it’s a penalty. Don’t put yourself above the team and do something that hurts the team, ever.

  3. Who cares if it’s a jerk move? He made an interception in the end zone. It was a phenomenal play If you don’t want people to dance on your logo, then don’t let them embarrass you at home. This whole sportsmanship thing is overrated. Have fun and rub it in your opponents’ face, it makes the game more fun.

    Signed,

    A concerned Cowboys fan

  7. Byard is ok in my book. I don’t agree with his “celebration”, but I can see how in the heat of the moment he might have used poor judgment.

    What’s telling about him is his admitting that it was a mistake, and his commitment to not repeating such behavior in the future.

  10. All of these stupid celebrations make me sick. I hate all of them. I hate seeing the NFL turned into pro wrestling with all these choreographed celebrations which make these clowns look like they’re starring in another Blazing Saddles.
    Earlier this year, the Giants — who stink — scored a TD and the players all gathered around in the end zone to do a stupid dance. By the time they got done, the clock was down to one second as the kicker kicked the extra point! Stupid!!!

  12. “What’s telling about him is his admitting that it was a mistake, and his commitment to not repeating such behavior in the future.”

    Strictly a PR move

    He should be fined.

  14. Luckily for Byard, the Cowboys completely inept offense was unable to do anything with the good field position that was a result of his celebration penalty.

  15. If players aren’t allowed to celebrate, none of the younger demographic would want to watch the game. It wouldn’t be fun anymore. Remember, it’s a game. I’m sorry that you guys go to your miserable jobs and never have fun.

  16. I’d bet my minimal paycheck Dion Sanders knows who he is. He isn’t a punk, by no means. I didn’t like the unprofessional celebration.

  17. I thought it was hilarious and really telling that even a mediocre at best team like the Titans felt like they could disrespect the Cowboys like that. That about sums up the Cowboys for the past 20 plus years.

  19. It is interesting reading comments to see where the line is between “No Fun League” and “Too Much Celebrating” in fans’ minds.

  20. Yeah as really you win with class, lose with class, show some class no matter what. But fans are watching. And that is a disgrace seeing Cowboys fans having to see that once again. Thought they would learn from T.O.

