Kevin Byard: I don’t want to be in doghouse over a celebration

Getty Images

Titans safety Kevin Byard‘s decision to dance on the star at midfield at AT&T Stadium after intercepting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday night led to Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones shoving him off the logo and Titans coach Mike Vrabel saying “that’s not what we want as an organization.”

Vrabel also said that he’d prefer to see Byard celebrate with his teammates and that he’d spoken to Byard about his feelings. On Wednesday, Byard said it was something he thought up to get his team “riled up” but that his conversation with Vrabel made it clear to him that he should go about things differently in the future.

“Some people loved it, some didn’t, but the main thing is the head coach didn’t like it, and that’s the most important thing,” Byard said, via the team’s website. “I am more concerned with the trust and the way my head coach and my teammates view me. Those guys know that I am not a selfish person, and I understand that act looked selfish and that’s why we had a talk about that. I don’t want to be in the doghouse, or end up in the doghouse over a celebration. But we’re good. We’re good.”

The last guy who used the midfield star at a Cowboys stadium for a stage made a habit of elaborate celebrations. Based on what Byard said Wednesday, it does not appear he’ll be using Terrell Owens as a muse in the future.