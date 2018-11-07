Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson expected to practice today

Getty Images

The Bears were able to withstand the last two weeks without pass-rusher Kahlil Mack, but they may not have to much longer.

According to Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, the Bears plan to have Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson back in practice in some capacity today, in preparation for this week’s game against the Lions.

Mack has missed the last two weeks because of an ankle injury, while Robinson has missed the last two with a groin problem.

Having their top two offseason additions back should certainly help as they try to hang onto their unlikely hold on the top spot in the NFC North.