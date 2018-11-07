Khalil Mack on track to return after full practice

Getty Images

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack had a full practice Wednesday, a good sign for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“When he came out to walk-through, I was like, ‘Yes! If he’s in walk-through, he has to be playing this week,'” Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “. . .I think everyone is excited about it.”

Mack sprained his right ankle against the Dolphins, played 54 snaps against the Patriots the following week and was inactive the past two games. Mack previously had never missed a game in his career.

Receiver Allen Robinson (groin) also fully participated in practice Wednesday.

Tight end Dion Sims (concussion) did not practice, and receiver Taylor Gabriel (knee) was limited.