Kirk Cousins: This experience has exceeded my expectations

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins has reached his first bye week as a member of the Vikings and the quarterback was asked to reflect on his first nine games with the team on Tuesday.

That included a discussion of his six fumbles and Cousins’ happiness that the offense “didn’t have a slow start with a new coordinator, new quarterback” this season. All in all, Cousins said that things have gone even better than he was hoping when the year got underway.

“I think in a lot of ways, this experience has exceeded my expectations,” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’m thrilled about our locker room, the chemistry we have on this team, the quality of teammates, the quality of leadership we have in this organization. Certainly would have loved to be better than 5-3-1, but I’m grateful we’re not 3-5-1.”

The good feelings about the first stage of the relationship between Cousins and the Vikings are shared by the team, but the results of the final seven games will determine whether the larger expectations are fulfilled in Minnesota.