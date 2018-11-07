Leonard Fournette back on the practice field

Getty Images

The Jaguars traded for Carlos Hyde as insurance for Leonard Fournette‘s hamstring.

But it appears Fournette may be ready to return.

The Jaguars lead running back is expected to practice today according to the team report.

He hasn’t played since Week Four, and he hasn’t finished a game this season. He’s only played in two games, and has 20 carries for 71 yards on the season.

The fact the Jaguars traded for another back is an indication of how important a good running game is to their offense (cough, minimizing Blake Bortles, cough), and they’ve dealt with Fournette carefully in hopes he can help save their season.