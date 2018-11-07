Le’Veon Bell “not apologizing for what I believe is right”

Getty Images

Well, this is different.

Le'Veon Bell posted two tweets back-to-back written upside down.

The first reads: “Just about everybody has an opinion on my life & worried about what I’m doing. Don’t judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn’t what you’d do. But most people don’t take the the time to just simply read between the lines & that’s clearly on them.”

The second reads: “I’m not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period. Also if you’re really finding the time to figure out what I’m saying, you’ve proved my point.”

So are we supposed to “just simply read between the lines” or are we not supposed to take “the time to figure out what” he’s saying? Or does it really not matter what he says at this point?

Bell has until Tuesday to show up and sign his franchise tender. Otherwise, he can’t play for the Steelers or anyone else in 2018.

He is back in Pittsburgh though not with the Steelers.