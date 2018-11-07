Le’Veon Bell spotted playing pickup basketball in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

He’s not back with the Steelers, but he could be back in town.

Whether it’s #fanwithsources or #fanswitheyes, the reality is that plenty of people are suggesting that running back Le'Veon Bell was spotted playing basketball at an L.A. Fitness in Pittsburgh.

KDKA-TV, the local CBS affiliate, has posted a story on the subject, along with a photo from a Twitter account that supposedly shows Bell hooping it up, in lieu of showing up with the Steelers.

Bell has until next Tuesday to show up and sign his franchise tender. If he doesn’t, he can’t play for the Steelers or anyone else in 2018.

Several weeks ago, Bell said he’d be returning in the days after the sixth Sunday of the season. More than three weeks later, he still hasn’t shown up.