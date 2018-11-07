Matt Haack named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

If you’re the sort of person who likes free-flowing, capably executed offensive football, last Sunday’s game between the Jets and Dolphins was not for you.

If you’re the sort of person who likes to watch a punter do his job well, you likely enjoyed the game a lot more. Nine Dolphins possessions ended with a punt in a 13-6 win that saw the defense provide the only touchdown and punter Matt Haack did his best to ensure the Jets would have long fields to travel.

The Jets’ best starting field position of the game was their own 25-yard line and they reached that spot off of kickoffs. Every one of Haack’s punts, which averaged 44.7 yards over the course of the afternoon, left the Jets starting drives at or inside their own 20-yard-line.

Haack, who also held on two field goals and an extra point, has been named the AFC special teams player of the week as a result of that effort.