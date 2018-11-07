Michael Thomas named NFC offensive player of the week

AP

Quick, somebody call Michael Thomas, he won an award.

The Saints wide receiver was named NFC offensive player of the week, after a day punctuated with his Joe Horn-inspired flip phone celebration.

Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown against the Rams, but none of the yards were bigger, or more fun, than his 72-yard touchdown.

That caused Thomas to produce a flip phone in celebration, and he apparently had one hidden at each end zone just in case.

That kind of performance, and preparation, deserves notice.