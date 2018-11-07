NFL continues to set season-to-date scoring records

Getty Images

With nine weeks in the books, the NFL once again has set a record for the points scored to date.

The league’s teams have scored a collective 6,440 points through Week Nine, the most points scored through any Week Nine in league history.

Likewise, the total touchdowns scored (736) and passing touchdowns (473) are the most through Week Nine in league history.

Despite the high scoring, the games continue to be close. Of 134 games played, 90 of them (67 percent) have been within one score at some point in the fourth quarter.

The uptick in scoring has plenty to do with an uptick in passing efficiency. The average passer rating sits at 94.0, with 11 quarterbacks posting a season-to-date passer rating of 100 or more.

Meanwhile, five quarterbacks are on pace to rack up 5,000 passing yards this season. The league has had only nine 5,000 passing performances in its 98 prior seasons, combined.