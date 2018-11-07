NFL continues to set season-to-date scoring records

November 7, 2018
With nine weeks in the books, the NFL once again has set a record for the points scored to date.

The league’s teams have scored a collective 6,440 points through Week Nine, the most points scored through any Week Nine in league history.

Likewise, the total touchdowns scored (736) and passing touchdowns (473) are the most through Week Nine in league history.

Despite the high scoring, the games continue to be close. Of 134 games played, 90 of them (67 percent) have been within one score at some point in the fourth quarter.

The uptick in scoring has plenty to do with an uptick in passing efficiency. The average passer rating sits at 94.0, with 11 quarterbacks posting a season-to-date passer rating of 100 or more.

Meanwhile, five quarterbacks are on pace to rack up 5,000 passing yards this season. The league has had only nine 5,000 passing performances in its 98 prior seasons, combined.

8 responses to "NFL continues to set season-to-date scoring records

  2. and this is why i have been saying, if any of the players in the last 20 years are ever called the GOAT at their positions, i.e. qb, receiver, defensemen with lots of sack, etc….are all records that are based on easy, and i mean EASY rules that make more passing records, receiving records and sacks easier to make….they mean nothing to those of us who grew up watching the game in the 60s and 70s, and parts of the 80s, where the nfl allowed defense to be played….

  3. Which raises a larger question, how relevant are these “records”? How can we really compare the statistics of today with the statistics of yesterday/yesteryear, due to the fact that the rules have changed so drastically to favor NFL offenses?

  6. ftomasic1961 says: “they mean nothing to those of us who grew up watching the game in the 60s and 70s, and parts of the 80s, where the nfl allowed defense to be played”
    The average NFL team in 1948 scored 23.6 points per game. 70 years later, that average has SKYROCKETED to —- 24.0 points per game.

    That’s right, in over a half century, the score is up by less than a PAT. So please stop with the whining. As long as every team is stuck playing by the same rules, who cares.

  7. Maybe its because I played it or just the strategy of it but I like Defense. To me nothing wrong with a 7-6 hard fought game!

  8. computojon says: “Which raises a larger question, how relevant are these “records”? How can we really compare the statistics of today with the statistics of yesterday/yesteryear, due to the fact that the rules have changed so drastically to favor NFL offenses?”
    Well, same can be said by 1930s & 1940s Cecil Isbell, Sammy Baugh or Sid Luckman when their records were eclipsed by Johnny Unitas, Sonny Jurgensen or Joe Namath in the 1960s with those changes in passing rules.

    Are we going to complain that those quarterbacks also had it easier than their predecessors?

