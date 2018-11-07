No practice for Sammy Watkins, due to foot injury

Getty Images

It’s still not clear whether Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins‘ foot injury will keep him from playing. On Wednesday, it kept him from practicing.

Watkins missed the first significant on-field session of the week, due to the foot injury.

The first-year Chief, who previously played for for the Bills and Rams, left Sunday’s win over the Browns, and thereafter had an MRI on the injured foot.

In nine games (eight starts) with the Chiefs, Watkins has 39 catches for 515 yards and three touchdowns. That puts him at third on the team, behind receiver Tyreek Hill (774 yards) and tight end Travis Kelce (741 yards).

If Watkins can’t play on Sunday, the Chiefs likely won’t miss him. They’re playing the 2-7 Cardinals.