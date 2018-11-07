Patriots sign Matt Tobin

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Wednesday they signed offensive lineman Matt Tobin.

Tobin, 28, has remained unemployed since the 49ers cut him Sept. 19. He was inactive for the two games he was with San Francisco.

The Patriots signed Tobin as an unrestricted free agent from Seattle on March 17. They cut him out of the preseason.

He played four seasons in Philadelphia (2013-16) and one in Seattle (2017). Tobin originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Philadelphia out of Iowa in 2013.

The Eagles traded him to Seattle last August.

Tobin has played 57 NFL games with 21 starts.

The Patriots also announced the addition of running back Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.