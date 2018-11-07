Report: John Dorsey will run Browns’ coaching search

Getty Images

The biggest question regarding the Browns’ coaching search possibly has been answered. In theory.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, G.M. John Dorsey will run the search for a new coach. Writes Cabot of Dorsey: “[H]e’ll lead the charge and will have full authority to conduct it any way he wants — and make his first career coaching hire.”

That sounds good in theory, but as a practical matter (given the team’s recent history) ownership could be involved. And ownership will have opinions. And ownership may have preferences. And ownership will surely downplay the connection between ownership’s opinions and preferences in order to diminish the perception of meddling.

The reality could be very different, especially with two months to plan the search, which undoubtedly will include plenty of off-the-record communications to candidates who may be interested, and plenty of off-the-record communications from candidates who may be interested.

Given the presence of quarterback Baker Mayfield, plenty of coaches will want the job. Ultimately, the challenge will be making a decision at the exclusion of all other viable options.