Report: Sam Darnold won’t play this week

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was not in uniform for Wednesday’s practice because he has a walking boot on his right foot and it looks like he won’t be in a uniform against the Bills this Sunday either.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Darnold has been diagnosed with a significant foot sprain and that he will not play in Week 10. The Jets have a bye in Week 11 before facing the Patriots and Mehta reports that the team is not “overly optimistic” about the rookie’s chances of being ready for that game.

There were no obvious signs of injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, although Darnold said Monday that he was dealing with some bumps and bruises. At the time, that just seemed to be part of the routine involved with playing in the NFL but Wednesday’s developments paint a different picture.

If Darnold is out, Davis Webb will likely be summoned from the practice squad in the coming days. Webb would back up Josh McCown, who, as of now, would be on track to be part of a quarterback duel with Nathan Peterman.