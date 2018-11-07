Report: Sean Lee will miss 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

Cowboys weakside linebacker Sean Lee will miss 4-6 weeks with his latest hamstring injury, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports. The question now becomes: What is Lee’s future with the Cowboys?

Lee’s contract runs through 2019, with a $7 million base salary and a $10.1 million salary cap hit for next season. The Cowboys can save $7 million by cutting him before next season, and Lee would count only $3.075 million in dead money.

The Cowboys drafted linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the first round.

Could Lee call it quits after this season?

Lee, 32, can’t stay on the field. He missed five games last season and already has missed three with a pulled left hamstring this season.

In his career, Lee has missed 45 of a possible 136 games. Thirteen of his missed games were because of hamstring issues, per Moore.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett acknowledged that “we anticipate [Lee] to be out for a little bit, no question about that,” but has never given a more definitive timetable.