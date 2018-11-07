Reshad Jones has no regrets about opting out of last Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones pulled himself out of last Sunday’s game against the Jets and confirmed on Wednesday that an injury was not the reason why he made that decision.

Jones did not delve into the reasons why he did make that call, although it may have been related to the team’s plan to rotate Jones with other safeties. Jones echoed head coach Adam Gase by saying that everyone is on the “same page” now and added that he has no regrets about how he handled the situation.

Jones also took issue with anyone who believes he quit on the team last weekend.

“I’ve never been a quitter,” Jones said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I’ve been here nine years playing my ass off for this team. I’ve never been a quitter, never will. I’m going to keep on doing what I need to do to help this team win football games.”

Gase said that any fallout from Jones’ actions last Sunday would be kept in-house and that Jones is expected to play against the Packers this week.