Ryan Tannehill “confident” shoulder is getting better

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss his fifth straight game when the Dolphins face the Packers on Sunday and that means Week 12 against the Colts is the current target date for his return from a right shoulder injury.

Head coach Adam Gase made that announcement before Tannehill met with reporters later in the day to provide his own update on the injury. Tannehill said that his shoulder hurts “every time my arm goes through” the throwing motion and said that is keeping him from being able to make all the throws he needs to make on the field.

Tannehill said he hopes the coming weeks — the Dolphins have a bye in Week 11 — will allow him to “get sharp and be ready to go.”

“I’m confident the shoulder is getting better and I’ll be ready to go,” Tannehill said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I’ll be playing through pain for the rest of the year. Once I can make the throws and get he ball to where it needs to go, I can deal with the pain. … Unfortunately it’s a time thing, and we don’t have much time during the season.”

Tannehill said the plan is for him to try to throw again next week, but it’s clear that no one is sure of anything in Miami when it comes to Tannehill playing again this year.