Saints make it official with Dez Bryant

Wide receiver Dez Bryant is officially a member of the Saints

Multiple reports earlier in the day indicated that Bryant’s visit with the team earlier this week had led to an agreement on a contract for the rest of the season and the Saints announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryant has not played since last season and it is unclear when he will make his debut with the Saints. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said on a Wednesday conference call that he’s not losing any sleep on it.

“I don’t need to speculate,” Lewis said. “I’ve not seen Dez play football this season. Dez was a good player with the Cowboys and had a lot of production. But he’s going to a new team and we’d be wasting time speculating whether or not he’s going to be up and part of that 46.”

Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith was out of practice Wednesday with a knee injury and an extended absence from Meredith could play into the team’s plans for Bryant.