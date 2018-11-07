Saints sign Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Dez Bryant is finally back in the NFL.

Seven months after he was cut by the Cowboys, Bryant has signed with the Saints today, according to NFL Network.

Once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, Bryant appeared to be on the decline last year in Dallas, and it was no surprise that the Cowboys cut him. But it was surprising that it took Bryant so long to find another team. There were a few scattered reports about some teams showing interest in Bryant, but no deals materialized.

Until today, when the already strong Saints passing attack decided to see if Bryant can make them even stronger. He’ll presumably get a low-price deal that would make it easy for the Saints to move on without him if he doesn’t have anything left. If he does have something left, he could be a good addition to a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.