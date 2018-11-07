Sam Darnold not practicing, in a walking boot

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold might not be breaking any records in the near future.

The Jets announced that their rookie quarterback was in street clothes as practice started Wednesday, and that he was wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Darnold came up limping after a sack last week, though there have been no details about his condition.

If he’s unable to bounce back, the Jets have Josh McCown in reserve, but they’re only carrying two quarterbacks on the active roster.

They have Davis Webb on the practice squad to help make up the practice reps.