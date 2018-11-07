Sammy Watkins dealing with foot injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs have hit very few speed bumps on offense.

But they now have a bit of a concern, as they plan for a season that should extend well into January if not beyond.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, wide receiver Sammy Watkins left last week’s game against the Browns with pain in his foot, and had an MRI.

It’s apparently not a serious injury, but could complicate his status for this week’s game against the Cardinals.

The Chiefs are well-stocked at the skill positions, but if they’re managing an injury, the worries are bigger than the immediate opponent.