Saquon Barkley hopes Jamon Brown helps him learn why Todd Gurley’s exceptional

Guard Jamon Brown went from the penthouse to the outhouse on the standings front when he was waived by the Rams and claimed by the Giants, but pointed to a bright side on Tuesday when he said he’s “definitely excited” to play with running back Saquon Barkley.

The feeling is mutual and not just because Brown offers a potential upgrade on the dismal offensive line play that the Giants have had so far this season. Barkley said that he hopes to use Brown as a resource so he can learn what makes Todd Gurley tick and, ultimately, take those lessons to become better than the Rams star.

“I definitely can learn a lot from the guy who blocked for probably, today, the MVP of the league, in my opinion,” Barkley said. “I watch film on Todd Gurley, I love the way he plays. He’s an all-purpose back and a threat any time he touches the ball, he runs physical and runs right in between tackles. Definitely, I would be wrong if I don’t go and pick his brain and go ask that guy, what do you see that Todd did or what made Todd exceptional, and the reason he is the player he is today. That’s something that I want to learn from him because I want to compete, and I want to be better than Todd one day.”

Barkley’s been everything advertised in terms of his ability to impact games as both a runner and a receiver and profiles as a player who can make the kind of impact that Gurley’s made the last couple of years if all goes well. While he’s working on using anything gleaned from Brown to make that happen, the Giants will be focused on building a team that looks something like the one Gurley’s been helping to the top of the NFC.