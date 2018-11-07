Texans claim DeAndre Carter, cut Tyler Ervin

Getty Images

The Texans claimed receiver/returner DeAndre Carter off waivers from the Eagles. They waived Tyler Ervin in a corresponding move.

Carter, 25, appeared in seven games with one start. He served as the Eagles’ returner in the absence of Darren Sproles.

Carter averaged 10.3 yards on 10 punt returns and 20.4 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

Ervin, 25, played all nine games for the Texans this season, getting 77 snaps on offense and 93 on special teams. He averaged 8.3 yards on 21 punt returns and 25.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

He also filled in when Keke Coutee was out, playing the slot.

Ervin had two catches for 22 yards over the past three games.