Three former NFL players win state and local elections

Getty Images

Last night saw a pair of former NFL players elected to Congress, but three others were involved in local and state races, and had a successful night as well.

Former Raiders, Vikings, and Chiefs linebacker Napoleon Harris had the easiest time of it, as he was running unopposed for his seat in the Illinois State Senate.

Others actually had to compete.

Former Packers safety Aaron Rouse won re-election to his at-large seat on the Virginia Beach city council.

Also, former Washington tight end Clint Didier finally won an election, after four previous tries.

Didier won a seat on the Franklin County (Washington) Commission, a successful bid after previous unsuccessful runs for U.S. Senate in 2010, Washington commissioner of public lands in 2012 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016.