Torrey Smith out, four Panthers questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Panthers will play without wide receiver Torrey Smith against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Smith has been ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury. A short week was always going to be tough for a return to action and Smith’s absence from practice the last two days all but assured he’d be missing another game.

Devin Funchess, D.J. Moore, Jarius Wright, Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd will be Carolina’s wideouts.

Four other Panthers received questionable designations for Thursday night, including center Ryan Kalil. Kalil has not practiced due to an ankle injury and head coach Ron Rivera indicated he will be a game-time call against Pittsburgh. Tyler Larsen would start if Kalil can’t play.

Rivera expects defensive end Mario Addison and safety Eric Reid to play despite shoulder injuries. Linebacker David Mayo (groin) rounds out the group of questionable players.