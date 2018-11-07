Trevor Davis set to resume practicing with Packers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Trevor Davis is starting to work his way back to the Packers active roster after landing on injured reserve early this season.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Davis will take part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since the hamstring injury that landed him on the list after the first week of the regular season. He will be eligible to play for the first time in Week 11 against the Seahawks.

The Packers had a spot come open in their wide receiver group when Geronimo Allison was placed on injured reserve this week. Rookies Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will likely continue to take his place alongside Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, although Davis would give the team another option.

Davis also has experience as a kickoff and punt returner. The former job opened up when Ty Montgomery was traded to the Ravens and Tramon Williams has been handling the latter duties.