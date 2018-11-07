Vance Joseph “disappointed” in Demaryius Thomas’ comments

Getty Images

Vance Joseph doesn’t want to get into a he said/he said with Demaryius Thomas. While taking the high road, the Broncos coach admitted he was “disappointed” with his former receiver’s comments to Orange and Blue AM-760 earlier this week.

Thomas did more than merely wave good-bye as he left Denver after Sunday’s return trip.

Among other things, the now Texans receiver accused Joseph of misleading him about trade rumors and criticized Joseph for not accepting player input on play calls. Thomas also insinuated the captain vote was rigged because he wasn’t selected.

“No. 1, we have great respect for D.T.,” Joseph said during his press conference Wednesday, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “Myself, John [Elway], [receivers coach] Zach [Azzanni] and all the guys who were included in that article, I guess you could say, or the conversation, have great respect for D.T.

“That’s first. I think, secondly, I’m disappointed to read those things about how he recalls the conversations going. It was obviously a week and a half where the rumors and gossip were flowing, and we talked about the rumors and gossip. Until something happened, we all had to focus on doing our jobs and winning football games. That was, from my end, that was discussed.

“I’m disappointed in how he remembers it, but again, we have great respect for D.T. He was a great player here, and we honored him on Sunday. We didn’t win the game; he won the game. I think it’s a little frustration on his part, but I’m disappointed in how it came out because I don’t recall it being discussed that way. And that’s OK.

“The last point: We’ve got to move on. He’s got to move on, and we have to move on. He’s no longer a Bronco, and I can’t spend any time worrying about that. As far as reading the stuff, I’m disappointed it was presented that way. I really am.”