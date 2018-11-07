Vikings claim Ameer Abdullah

Getty Images

Ameer Abdullah won’t be leaving the NFC North after being waived by the Lions on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the running back has been claimed by the Vikings. There’s no word on a corresponding move in Minnesota.

Abdullah had a lead role with the Lions when healthy over the last three seasons, but fell out of favor after the team added Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount this year. There was some question about whether he’d make the team out of camp and he barely played once the season did get underway.

The Vikings got running back Dalvin Cook back last Sunday after he missed several games with a hamstring injury. They also have Latavius Murray and rookies Mike Boone and Roc Thomas, although Thomas has been down with a hamstring issue of his own recently.