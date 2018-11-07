Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

All three of the Bills’ quarterbacks have at least three more interceptions than touchdowns.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant has an NFL-high 452 kickoff return yards this season.

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski is an NFL-best 30-for-30 on extra points this season.

Jets QB Sam Darnold has thrown an NFL-high 14 interceptions.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco has thrown an NFL-high 379 passes.

Bengals K Randy Bullock is averaging 65.1 yards per kickoff, best in the NFL.

Browns P Britton Colquitt has punted an NFL-high 60 times this season; no other punter has even punted 50 times.

Steelers RB James Conner has eight carries of 20 yards or longer this season, best in the NFL.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s completion percentage and yards per pass are better than last year.

The Colts have three different running backs with at least 50 carries averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry.

Jaguars K Josh Lambo is an NFL-best 12-for-12 on field goals this season.

Titans WR Darius Jennings is averaging an NFL-high 35.3 yards per kickoff return.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has been sacked 24 times this season after getting sacked only 22 times all of last season in Minnesota.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has an NFL-best 2,901 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is averaging a career-high 7.8 yards per pass.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has a career-high 116.5 passer rating.

In Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s rookie year he had 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. In Prescott’s last 16 games he has 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Giants QB Eli Manning has been sacked an NFL-high 31 times.

Eagles P Cameron Johnston is averaging an NFL-high 49.9 yards per punt this season.

Washington P Tress Way has an outstanding 21 punts inside the 20-yard line and no touchbacks this season.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per rushing attempt.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, while LeGarrette Blount is averaging 2.7 yards per carry behind the same offensive line.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has 11 passes of 40 yards or more, tied for the most in the NFL.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 259 completions.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is averaging an NFL-high 335.6 passing yards per game.

Panthers K Graham Gano, who nailed a 63-yarder, has the only field goal in the NFL longer than 60 yards this season.

Saints QB Drew Brees‘ 76.3 percent completion rate is the best in the NFL, by far.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is averaging an NFL-high 9.7 yards per pass.

Rams QB Jared Goff has picked up a first down on 45.6 percent of his passes, best in the NFL.

C.J. Beathard may be benched as the 49ers’ quarterback, but he still has the longest pass in the NFL this year, an 82-yard touchdown.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is on pace for a career-high 36 touchdown passes.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen has a passer rating of just 69.9, which is bad but still better than Sam Bradford had before the Cardinals cut him.