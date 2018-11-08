A.J. Bouye says he’s not playing this week against Colts, which is news to Doug Marrone

Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye apparently won’t be playing this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s if you ask him. If you ask Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, the situation is far less clear.

According to Mike DiRocco of ESPN.com, Bouye declined to talk to reporters on Wednesday with his stated reasoning being that he wouldn’t be playing this week. Bouye missed the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago due to a calf injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

However, when those comments were relayed to Marrone, it caught the Jaguars head coach off-guard.

“That’s news to me,” he said.

“I guess I’ll have to talk to him about that. That’s not what the trainer told me. He did say that? OK, we will take care of that. That’s not been told to me by the trainer. That’s the truth.”

Bouye was injured three weeks ago in a game against the Houston Texans and is still unable to practice despite the Jaguars having their bye last week. Bouye has 30 tackles, five passes defended and an interception in seven games for Jacksonville this season.