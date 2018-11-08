Adrian Peterson would like to knock the Vikings out of the playoffs

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson‘s first game as a non-Viking came against the Vikings. It didn’t go well. With his latest team in Washington, Peterson hopes that he’ll have a playoff game against the team that drafted him 11 years ago.

“Oh, man,” Peterson told Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan in D.C. “It would be exciting. I can definitely say that. It would definitely be an exciting matchup. A lot of those guys that’s there still, I played with those guys before. It’s a great organization. Hopefully, it would be at home here, so get those guys out here in the chilly weather outside. But it would be fun to knock them out of the playoffs.”

Peterson also believes that Washington eventually will be able to keep winning, all the way to a Super Bowl championship.

“Yeah, definitely,” Peterson said. “I don’t think we’re there yet, but I know that we have all the tools and the potential to be that championship team. This second half is going to be really critical for us to mold and get things going and then start that run.”

Among other things, they’ll need to replace injured offensive linemen, two of whom were lost for the year last weekend. If they can’t, Washington may not even make it to the playoffs.