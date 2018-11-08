Agent didn’t know that Le’Veon Bell possibly doesn’t have to show up to force QB tender

So the theory that the Steelers have leaked the idea that Le'Veon Bell doesn’t have to show up this year to force his way to free agency next year definitely holds water.

NFL Network’s Maurice Jones-Drew, who is represented by Bell’s agent, Adisa Bakari, recently acknowledged that Bakari didn’t know that Bell possibly will be eligible for the quarterback franchise tender in 2019, even if Bell doesn’t play at all in 2019.

“So what happened was that once that came out, that they’re now digging and reading the trying to understand the language, because there’s a lot of language in the CBA, especially for this particular instance,” Jones-Drew said. “So they’re going back now to really sit down and figure out [the language].”

Jones-Drew also suggested that the relevant language in the “new” CBA (i.e., the one passed seven years ago) has changed. But it hasn’t.

From Article 10, Section 15(c) of the 2011 CBA: “If any Franchise Player does not play in the NFL in a League Year, his Prior Team shall have the right to designate such player as a Franchise Player or a Transition Player the following League Year, if such designation is otherwise available to the Team, except that the applicable Tender must be made and any 120% Tender shall be measured from the Player’s Prior Year Salary.”

From Article XX, Section 17(a) of the 2006 CBA:  “If a Franchise Player does not play in the NFL in a League Year, his Prior Team shall have the right to designate such player as a Franchise Player or a Transition Player the following League Year, if such designation is otherwise available to the Team, except that the applicable tender must be made and any 120% tender shall be measured from the Player’s prior year salary.”

The unresolved question is this: If Bell, franchise-tagged a second time this year, will be treated as being franchise-tagged a second time or a third time in 2019, if he doesn’t play in 2018? And the language quoted above doesn’t provide a conclusive answer.

Which makes the team’s willingness to acknowledge that a third tag in 2019 counts as the third tag under the CBA (making him eligible for the quarterback tender) even if he doesn’t show up this year seem even more bizarre. The league and its teams never tip their hand on issues like this, and they never (I guess I can no longer say “never”) admit preemptively that the league’s position would lose, if push came to shove.

Here, who knows whether the team/league or the player/union would prevail? The fact that the team/league is leaking to league-employed reporters that Bell can sit out the full year and still be eligible for the quarterback franchise tender suggests that the team simply doesn’t want him to show up this year.

Agent didn't know that Le'Veon Bell possibly doesn't have to show up to force QB tender

  2. This is getting close to conspiracy theory-land, agonizing over excruciatingly small details which even the player’s agent isn’t aware of.

    Occam’s Razor.

  3. The way things have unfolded over the past two months I doubt anybody (even the Browns) would slap a franchise tag on Bell. He will likely regret not signing the one the Steelers gave him.

  4. The most fascinating thing is that no one saw this. And literally 100s of lawyers are pouring over this thing all the time. It squeaked out last week on a podcast and suddenly it is the narrative. How many lawyers does it take to read a CBA?

  7. I think there are a lot of things Bell’s agent didn’t know. I wonder if he can say “with or without cheese” because his next job might be at Burger King

  9. How could the agent not know? This is like having enough money for a lawyer, but getting a public defender to handle your case and then asking…. What happened.

  13. Einstein couldn’t figure out contract law in 2018, so how on earth does anyone expect the Steelers or Bell’s agent or the NFL office to have a clue. One thing you can put money on, however, is that multiple lawyers will make plenty of money arguing about this mess. Things just get stranger and stranger with each passing day in what used to be a pretty wonderful country where common sense and a hand shake were more than enough to make an honest deal.

  18. Not only did Bell’s agent not know this, but apparently every other agent of every other player that has ever faced a second franchise tag didn’t know this. Also every professional commenter talking about when Bell “had to” show up didn’t know this.
    In fact, so few people knew it, that it’s likely not correct.

  20. rickj963’s interpretation of this may seem odd but it makes a sight more sense than the prior year salary being a figure that was in a tender that was made by the team, but never accepted by the player – a sum of money which never became contractually due by the team to the player and no part of which was paid by the team or received by the player. How could a sum which was never contractually due and was never paid be deemed to be the “prior year salary” (if you accept that a “salary” is a sum of money paid by an employer to an employee in implement of a contractual arrangement between them) ?

  21. What is the point of the November 13th date? Somehow, I think there is further language that is, again, being missed that clarifies this situation. Like some further offsetting reward for the team or “penalty” for the player. Makes no sense.

  23. Lilevil74 – spot on – any other interpretation of the language would be absurd, and it dorsn’t take 100’s of lawyers to argue that out. Pretty obvious really.

  24. If he hasn’t signed his tender, he hasn’t made any money (no salary). If he signs the tender and makes 7 weeks worth of salary, that’s the number the Steelers could use for their calculations.

