Allen Robinson says he’s 100 percent

Wednesday brought good news about Bears linebacker Khalil Mack‘s physical condition and another injured member of the team said he’s on track to return to action against the Lions this Sunday as well.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson joined Mack in making a return to full practice participation on Wednesday and he provided a positive update on his condition Thursday. Robinson said, via multiple reporters, that his injured groin is 100 percent.

Both Robinson and Mack, who is dealing with an ankle injury, have missed the last two games. The absences haven’t kept the Bears from cruising to victories over the Jets and Bills, but having both players at full strength should be a plus as they work to continue their winning way.

Robinson has 25 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown in his first six games as a member of the Bears.