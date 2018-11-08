Antonio Brown cited for doing over 100 mph

Getty Images

The Steelers need to get out to a fast start against the Panthers tonight, but not quite like this.

According to WPXI, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was stopped by police for speeding, and was cited for reckless driving and going in excess of 100 mph.

According to Ross Township police, officers were out looking for a suspect in a bank robbery when a black Porsche speeding by attracted their attention.

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time,” the Steelers said in the obligatory and perfunctory statement.

Brown was sued earlier this year for allegedly throwing furniture off a 14th floor balcony, and if you’re smart enough to calculate V = gt let us know if that’s faster than a Porsche.