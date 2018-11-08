Antonio Brown cited for doing over 100 mph

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 8, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
The Steelers need to get out to a fast start against the Panthers tonight, but not quite like this.

According to WPXI, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown  was stopped by police for speeding, and was cited for reckless driving and going in excess of 100 mph.

According to Ross Township police, officers were out looking for a suspect in a bank robbery when a black Porsche speeding by attracted their attention.

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time,” the Steelers said in the obligatory and perfunctory statement.

Brown was sued earlier this year for allegedly throwing furniture off a 14th floor balcony, and if you’re smart enough to calculate V = gt let us know if that’s faster than a Porsche.

  10. Young guy with money speeding in a sports car. I literally see that every day in San Diego. Is it smart? No. People do it every single day though. When Dez was on the Cowboys I saw at least two articles on here about him speeding over 100 mph. Nothing ever happened to him. Nothing will happen to Brown.

  11. Brown is a great player, but seems to have roughly the mentality of a cinder block. He’ll likely be flat broke within 2 yrs of his playing career ending; which, if he’s driving 100+MPH on McKnight RD, could be sooner than he thinks?!

  15. These types of things should be suspension-worthy. I remember when Ndamukong Suh would get in trouble for similar things and the NFL would do nothing. It seems like a small deal until you kill somebody either inside your car or in another car due to your reckless behavior.

  18. He should draw a year’s suspension for being such a miscreant. He is lucky he didn’t kill someone.

  19. 100 in a Porsche is like 60 in a normal car, probably didn’t even know how fast he was going.

  20. I hear house reps are looking into a bill to have mandatory 70 mph max speed regulators on all street vehicles. It would be a class C felony if caught without it or driving 71 on public roads.

  22. Everybody believes they can handle a car at 100MPH but the truth is, your body’s reactionary abilities at 100mph are similar to your bodies reactionary abilities when you’re under the influence. There’s only one excuse for ever driving 100mph on a public road. Thats obviously if you have sudden diarrhea.

  25. another example of a typical NFL player who thinks because he plays in the NFL he can do whatever he wants and & gets away with it, he probably said to the cop “do you know who i am?”

    This dude is being a jerk recently, i always thought he was a model citizen but i was dead wrong….SMH!

  26. In some countries in Europe the fine for speeding is in direct proportion to how fast you were going and how much you make. Do that and he might slow down. But for the record, did 170 KPH all the time on the Autobahn. That was common, but they drive better in Germany than we do here. Did 245 kph once, that was a little scary.

  27. Buttfumblersanonymous says:
    November 8, 2018 at 12:18 pm
    100 in a Porsche is like 60 in a normal car, probably didn’t even know how fast he was going
    ——————
    What is not normal about a Porsche?

  29. jchemengr says:

    November 8, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Curious to see if Brown will get a pass from the NFL. I don’t expect the Steelers to do anything.

    What are they going to do to him for getting a speeding ticket? Sheldon Richardson was speeding away from the police with pot and a gun and a child in his car and he got a 1 game suspension only.

  33. bigbenisabigbaby says:
    November 8, 2018 at 12:38 pm
    Buttfumblersanonymous says:
    November 8, 2018 at 12:18 pm
    100 in a Porsche is like 60 in a normal car, probably didn’t even know how fast he was going
    ——————
    What is not normal about a Porsche?

    If you have to ask you’ve clearly never driven one.

    And it wasn’t Tom Cruise who first said, there is no substitute. That was Porsche’s tag line from the 70’s, long before Tom was a Toy Soldier or Lost Boy.

  34. XaqFields says:
    November 8, 2018 at 12:09 pm
    These types of things should be suspension-worthy. I remember when Ndamukong Suh would get in trouble for similar things and the NFL would do nothing. It seems like a small deal until you kill somebody either inside your car or in another car due to your reckless behavior.

    ——

    I’m curious. Would you be suspended from your job if you got a speeding ticket? I know I wouldn’t.

  35. Brown is not an ego-centric person like someone suggested but he does have a few screws loose. He is the last guy off of the practice field and he does a lot of charity work with the Children’s Hospital. Having said that, I truly believe that he has something wrong in his head. His “Tony-Two-Tap” and “Call of God” skits may be somewhat comical but show that the engine is running with no one at the wheel.

