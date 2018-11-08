Art Rooney expects Le’Veon Bell to report by Tuesday deadline

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2018, 7:26 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers remain in the dark regarding running back Le'Veon Bell‘s plans for next Tuesday’s final deadline for showing up and playing in 2018. The team’s owner is equally in the dark, but he thinks he knows what will happen.

“I don’t know what his plans are, but I would say at this point we expect him to come back next week,” Art Rooney II said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “We know he’s back in Pittsburgh and so we’re hoping to have some communications with him over the weekend and we’re kind of expecting he will be back next week.”

Bell previously has said he plans to play this year, but that was before he and his agent realized that Bell possibly can skip all of the season and still force the Steelers to apply the quarterback franchise tender in 2019. Now that Bell, who has missed 10 weeks (and lost $8.55 million in pay), realizes that he could guarantee a shot at the open market by giving up roughly $6 million more, maybe he won’t show up.

10 responses to “Art Rooney expects Le’Veon Bell to report by Tuesday deadline

  1. No one realized anything. It’s just a possibility. The reality is that if he sat it’s going to arbitration and if I’m Bell I’m not putting my financial future in the hands of an arbitrator. He’s going to report.

  2. Way too much made of this situation with all the conspiracy theories and CBA interpretations. In the end the most obvious situation will play out… Bell returns in the last week to earn his year and get to FA.

  3. James Connor is a dude you can root for. I’m always for the the worker over a billionaire, but for a dude that would have made 14.8……………Not so much. Go do your thing Connor.

  4. There is no way that the Pittsburgh Rusty Nails will sign this clown after what he has done to the team. You can excuse a one or two week holdout, but now that the half way point of the season is past, there is no reason to disturb team chemistry by introducing one of the most selfish athletes to ever put on athleticware.

  7. When bell comes back, hell be the backup until the end of the season and that will be his final game with the steelers. Steelers don’t need him. Steelers struck gold with conner. Conner will be the steelers starter for a long time. He’s younger better and alot cheaper and he’s a classy guy and a team player. He’s not a selfish diva trying to ruin the team for more money.

  Comrade Trump says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    James Connor is a dude you can root for. I’m always for the the worker over a billionaire, but for a dude that would have made 14.8……………Not so much. Go do your thing Connor.
    
    Don;t kid yourself about character and all that stuff.

    4 years from now Connor will be in the exact same boat, looking for more than a one year franchise tag deal from the Steelers.

  9. If he comes back, he would be wise to start kneeling during the anthems. That way when no one signs him next year he can play the victim card with buddies Colon Krapernick and big Eric Reid.

