Bruce Irvin wants to be “icing on the top” for Falcons defense

Defensive end Bruce Irvin met with the media on Thursday for the first time since he signed with the Falcons and the Atlanta native said it was a “surreal moment” to play for the team he rooted for while he was growing up.

The move to the Falcons does more than just allow Irvin to play at home. It also reunites him with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks while Irvin was with the team.

Irvin said the two men “cant dwell on what we did on Seattle” because the NFL is about what you can do right now. When asked what he can do for the Falcons, Irvin pointed to playing a veteran role helping younger teammates like Takk McKinley and Grady Jarrett achieve their full potential.

“I’m the icing on the top,” Irvin said. “I’ve been around, I’ve had success and I know what it takes to be successful.”

Quinn said that he expects to use Irvin as a defensive end in all packages and added that Irvin has already shared some insights on the Browns based on playing them while with the Raiders earlier this season. If those tips help the Falcons to a win, it will leave them with four straight wins, a 5-4 record and renewed hope for what this season can bring.