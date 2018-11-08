Darren Sproles aggravated hamstring injury in practice, likely out Sunday

Getty Images

Darren Sproles‘ frustrating injury problems are continuing.

Sproles, the Eagles running back who was limited to just three games last season and one game so far this season, is now expected to miss Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Although the Eagles were expecting Sproles to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sproles aggravated a hamstring injury in practice and now is unlikely to go on Sunday night.

That’s a major disappointment for the 35-year-old Sproles, who has indicated that he expects to retire after this season and is hoping to help the Eagles get to the Super Bowl before he goes. Although the Eagles are still hoping Sproles can help them on a playoff run, that apparently won’t start this week.