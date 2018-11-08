Denzel Ward back at practice for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns placed a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday as a result of injuries sustained in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but a third player who was hurt in that game has returned to practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward left the game against Kansas City with a hip injury and the first-round pick did not take part in the team’s first practice ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Falcons. According to multiple reports from Cleveland, Ward was back on the field Thursday and that is likely a positive sign for his chances of helping the effort to slow down the Atlanta offense this weekend.

The same is true for linebacker Jamie Collins. Collins, who has played every defensive snap the last three games, didn’t practice on Wednesday because of an ankle issue, but joined Ward on the field Thursday.

Linebacker Joe Schobert has also returned to practice for the Browns this week. Schobert has missed three games with a hamstring injury.