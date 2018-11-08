Dez Bryant: Who wouldn’t want to play with Drew Brees?

AP

Wide receiver Dez Bryant spoke to the media after his first practice as a member of the Saints on Thursday and he said he was excited about the prospect of playing with several members of the Saints.

Bryant, who sported his familiar No. 88 at practice, talked about wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, but the player who will be throwing him passes was the one at the top of the list.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with Drew Brees?” Bryant said, via Doug Mouton of WWL.

The question of when Bryant will play with Brees came up and the receiver deferred to head coach Sean Payton, who said earlier in the day that practices on Thursday and Friday would guide the team’s decision on that front. Payton said that Bryant, who has not played since the end of the 2017 season, is about five pounds heavier than the team would like while adding that he felt that was normal given the circumstances of the situation.

The Saints play in Cincinnati on Sunday and it’s not clear if there will be any official word on Bryant’s status before inactives are released 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.