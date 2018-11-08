Eli Manning: I’m only worrying about Monday night

Getty Images

When Giants head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that quarterback Eli Manning would start against the 49ers on Monday night, he said that he “explained to Eli that everybody needs to play better” and made no guarantees about what would happen at quarterback after Monday night’s game.

On Thursday, Manning said that “it’s always helpful to know where everyone stands” when asked about Shurmur’s message. That didn’t appear to be the relationship that Manning enjoyed with former head coach Ben McAdoo ahead of McAdoo’s decision to bench Manning last season, although one imagines it wouldn’t make it any easier to find out that the Giants no longer want him in the lineup.

Manning acknowledged the “urgency to get things going” without mentioning what might happen if he can’t do better, which makes sense because he said he’s only thinking about Monday night.

“We worry about this week,” Manning said, via NJ.com. “We have the 49ers. I have a job to do. I’m going to do it to the best of my availability.”

The Giants will be home to face the Buccaneers in Week 11 and any thoughts of making a change during a short week will likely be predicated on what the Giants get from Manning in Santa Clara on Monday.