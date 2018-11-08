Eli Manning: I’m only worrying about Monday night

Posted by Josh Alper on November 8, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
When Giants head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that quarterback Eli Manning would start against the 49ers on Monday night, he said that he “explained to Eli that everybody needs to play better” and made no guarantees about what would happen at quarterback after Monday night’s game.

On Thursday, Manning said that “it’s always helpful to know where everyone stands” when asked about Shurmur’s message. That didn’t appear to be the relationship that Manning enjoyed with former head coach Ben McAdoo ahead of McAdoo’s decision to bench Manning last season, although one imagines it wouldn’t make it any easier to find out that the Giants no longer want him in the lineup.

Manning acknowledged the “urgency to get things going” without mentioning what might happen if he can’t do better, which makes sense because he said he’s only thinking about Monday night.

“We worry about this week,” Manning said, via NJ.com. “We have the 49ers. I have a job to do. I’m going to do it to the best of my availability.”

The Giants will be home to face the Buccaneers in Week 11 and any thoughts of making a change during a short week will likely be predicated on what the Giants get from Manning in Santa Clara on Monday.

  1. eli had the 32nd ranked o line in 2011 when the giants won the super bowl
    he can’t throw outside the numbers anymore
    maybe lauletta isn’t in the long term plans and shurmur knows it

  2. This has to be Eli’s last year, not only as Giant, but as a NFL player. He has declined so badly the last 4 years to the point he’s almost un-watchable. yes, a big part is his O-line…but he never helps them by just standing there waiting to get crushed.

  3. Thank you again NFL schedule makers. You have given me so many free Thursday and Monday nights this year. Anytime the Niners, Cowboys, or Giants are on, I can get a good night’s sleep. Won’t help tonight, but I appreciate the extra rest you provided by putting loser teams on Sunday and Monday this week.

  4. In fairness to Coach Bennett, he was going to let Eli continue to start in order to preserve his streak and dignity, but bring in Geno and the others late in games (since Eli would have blown it by then) to at least give the organization a sense of what all its other QBs could do before it went into the off season and the draft. But Eli pitched a fit and refused to split time, so Bennett had to bench him outright. He was not a good coach, but at this point it is pretty clear he had the right idea about the Giants needing to know whether they had to draft a QB this spring. They should have, didn’t, and now their ex coach can justifiably say I told you so while pursuing his true calling of providing muscle for 1980s era druglords.

