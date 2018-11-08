Eric Reid, Ryan Kalil will play tonight

Getty Images

The Panthers will have center Ryan Kalil tonight against the Steelers. He did not practice this week because of an ankle injury.

Safety Eric Reid (shoulder) also is active.

The Panthers’ inactives are offensive guard Brendan Mahon, cornerback Josh Hawkins, defensive end Marquis Haynes (illness), guard Amini Silatolu, running back Cameron Artis-Payne, linebacker Andre Smith and receiver Torrey Smith (knee).

The Steelers already had ruled out tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (ankle).

Their other inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, receiver Justin Hunter, safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Brian Allen and tackle Zach Banner.