Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s role “will expand quite a bit”

Getty Images

In his debut with Washington, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix participated in 48 of 68 defensive snaps. He could end up doing a lot more this week.

“[H]e looks a lot more comfortable,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Thursday. “He’s a very bright guy like I said last week. I think his role will expand quite a bit.”

Clinton-Dix’s presence did nothing to help Washington beat the Falcons. This week, the challenge will be to slow down an offense that is capable of generating significant yardage and points.

A first-round pick from Alabama in 2014, the Packers traded Clinton-Dix to Washington on the final day of the 2018 period. He’s due to become a free agent in March.